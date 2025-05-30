The recruiting race for the Class of 2026 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they're entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 football recruits from Pennsylvania using data from 247Sports. Here's the players from Pennsylvania set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. Alexander Haskell (DL)

- National rank: #653 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #75

- College: Penn State

- Offers: Penn State, Akron, Duke, Miami, Michigan

- High school: St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, PA)

#19. Sy'eer Coleman (RB)

- National rank: #647 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #38

- College: not committed

- Offers: Boston College, Indiana, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State

- High school: Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia, PA)

#18. Maurice Barnes (LB)

- National rank: #595 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #44

- College: not committed

- Offers: Akron, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Kent State

- High school: Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg, PA)

#17. Kyshawn Robinson (S)

- National rank: #588 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #46

- College: not committed

- Offers: Kentucky, Boise State, Colorado, Florida, Florida State

- High school: Westinghouse (Pittsburgh, PA)

#16. Tyler Duell (OT)

- National rank: #521 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #41

- College: not committed

- Offers: Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Rutgers, Central Michigan

- High school: West Chester East (West Chester, PA)

#15. Elias Coke (WR)

- National rank: #508 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #82

- College: Rutgers

- Offers: Rutgers, Akron, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State

- High school: Harrisburg (Harrisburg, PA)

#14. Lawrence Timmons (CB)

- National rank: #478 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #33

- College: Indiana

- Offers: Indiana, Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Delaware

- High school: Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, PA)

#13. Reston Lehman (LB)

- National rank: #406 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #28

- College: not committed

- Offers: Pittsburgh, Penn State, Rutgers, Arizona, Boston College

- High school: Peters Township (Canonsburg, PA)

#12. David Davis (ATH)

- National rank: #399 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #27

- College: Penn State

- Offers: Penn State, Akron, Cincinnati, Kent State, Kentucky

- High school: Imani Christian Academy (Pittsburgh, PA)

#11. Wydeek Collier (ATH)

- National rank: #380 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #22

- College: Rutgers

- Offers: Rutgers, USC, Boston College, Charlotte, Duke

- High school: Neumann Goretti (Philadelphia, PA)

#10. Gavin Sidwar (QB)

- National rank: #374 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #25

- College: Missouri

- Offers: Missouri, Appalachian State, Duke, Indiana, Maryland

- High school: La Salle College (Wyndmoor, PA)

#9. Terry Wiggins (LB)

- National rank: #340 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #24

- College: Penn State

- Offers: Penn State, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Kentucky, Boston College

- High school: Coatesville Area (Coatesville, PA)

#8. Jackson Ford (ATH)

- National rank: #305 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #17

- College: not committed

- Offers: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Kentucky, Wisconsin

- High school: Malvern Prep (Malvern, PA)

#7. Grayson McKeogh (OT)

- National rank: #260 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #22

- College: not committed

- Offers: Texas, Notre Dame, Penn State, Boston College, Duke

- High school: La Salle College (Glenside, PA)

#6. Peyton Falzone (QB)

- National rank: #246 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #18

- College: Penn State

- Offers: Penn State, Utah, Iowa, Bucknell, Kent State

- High school: Nazareth (Nazareth, PA)

#5. Matt Sieg (S)

- National rank: #192 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #17

- College: Penn State

- Offers: Penn State, Akron, Alabama, Buffalo, Iowa

- High school: Fort Cherry (McDonald, PA)

#4. Messiah Mickens (RB)

- National rank: #159 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #13

- College: Penn State

- Offers: Penn State, Notre Dame, Baylor, Georgia, Indiana

- High school: Harrisburg (Harrisburg, PA)

#3. Tyler Merrill (IOL)

- National rank: #101 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: Notre Dame

- Offers: Notre Dame, Akron, Alabama, Auburn, Boston College

- High school: Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, PA)

#2. Joey O'Brien (S)

- National rank: #64 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: not committed

- Offers: Notre Dame, Tennessee, Oregon, Clemson, Penn State

- High school: La Salle College (Glenside, PA)

#1. Kevin Brown (OT)

- National rank: #46 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- College: Penn State

- Offers: Penn State, Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Florida

- High school: Harrisburg (Harrisburg, PA)