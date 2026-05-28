Man found unconscious & not breathing after being attacked by group of people in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after being attacked by a group of people in East Liberty.

Pittsburgh Police said officers were called to the intersection of South St. Clair Street and Eva Street at 4:50 p.m. for reports of a man being attacked by multiple people.

Police found a man who was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived at the scene.

First responders gave him CPR until he was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said several males of unknown age have been detained and are being questioned.

Several witnesses are also speaking to investigators.

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