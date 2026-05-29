Teen charged as juvenile in attack that left man unconscious in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — A teen is facing charges after a man was attacked by a group of people in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police said a 16-year-old is charged with aggravated assault. He is being charged as a juvenile.

On Thursday evening, around 4:50 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of South St. Clair Street and Eva Street for a man who had been attacked by multiple people. Police said the man was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived on scene.

First responders gave him CPR until he was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. As of Friday morning, public safety officials said he has been upgraded to stable condition.

Police said that several people were detained and questioned after the incident.

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