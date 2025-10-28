The highest-value homes in Erie

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Erie's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. Lake Front Dr, Erie, PA 16505

- Approximate home value: $3,800,103

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#2. 5050 W 38Th St, Erie, PA 16506

- Approximate home value: $2,966,484

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 8,229

#3. 4175 W Ridge Rd, Erie, PA 16506

- Approximate home value: $2,949,116

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#4. 3232 Westwood Estates Dr, Erie, PA 16506

- Approximate home value: $2,312,778

- Beds: 9

- Baths: 10

- Square feet: 12,679

#5. 1928 S Shore Dr, Erie, PA 16505

- Approximate home value: $2,212,615

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 9,904

#6. 5160 Wolf Rd, Erie, PA 16505

- Approximate home value: $2,193,426

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 6,962

#7. 246 Niagara Point Dr, Erie, PA 16507

- Approximate home value: $2,190,760

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 6,391

#8. 2238 S Shore Dr, Erie, PA 16505

- Approximate home value: $2,141,161

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 8.5

- Square feet: 9,102

#9. 5139 Wolf Rd, Erie, PA 16505

- Approximate home value: $2,073,742

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 6,861

#10. 6300 Lake Shore Dr, Erie, PA 16505

- Approximate home value: $1,918,564

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 6,046

#11. 88 Beach Haven Ln, Erie, PA 16505

- Approximate home value: $1,852,950

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 5,361

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

