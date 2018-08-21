  • Historic post office crashes to the ground

    Updated:

    SEASIDE, Florida - In the Florida panhandle, an attempt to save a historic post office building failed.

    Crews lifted the Seaside post office building, but before they could move it, it came crashing down.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Authorities say the building was damaged and crews are trying to figure out how to move forward.

    No one got hurt.

    The tiny post office is a favorite photo spot with tourists and was being relocated 75 yards away.

    NBC/WJHG

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories