Historic post office crashes to the ground

SEASIDE, Florida - In the Florida panhandle, an attempt to save a historic post office building failed.
Crews lifted the Seaside post office building, but before they could move it, it came crashing down.
Authorities say the building was damaged and crews are trying to figure out how to move forward.
No one got hurt.
The tiny post office is a favorite photo spot with tourists and was being relocated 75 yards away.
NBC/WJHG
