2 people attacked by their own dog in Allegheny County hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people have life-threatening injuries after being attacked by a dog in an Allegheny County home.

Allegheny County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that police and EMS were called to a home in the 5900 block of Meade Street in Elizabeth Township before around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

An Elizabeth Township police official on scene said two people were attacked by their own dog in their home. They were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The dog was shot and killed by police.

A neighbor has taken in another dog that was in the home.

The official said the home was found to be in deplorable conditions. It is expected to be condemned.

The investigation is ongoing.

