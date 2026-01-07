Landslide brings rocks down onto I-79 in Washington County

A landslide forced a part of I-79 in Washington County to shut down on Tuesday morning.
All northbound lanes between Exit 43 (Houston/Eighty-Four) and Exit 45 (Canonsburg) were closed, but have since reopened.
State police said a landslide brought down multiple rocks and dirt onto the interstate.
As of 8:40 a.m., cameras showed traffic starting to flow again.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group