Landslide brings rocks down onto I-79 in Washington County

A landslide forced a part of I-79 in Washington County to shut down on Tuesday morning.

All northbound lanes between Exit 43 (Houston/Eighty-Four) and Exit 45 (Canonsburg) were closed, but have since reopened.

State police said a landslide brought down multiple rocks and dirt onto the interstate.

As of 8:40 a.m., cameras showed traffic starting to flow again.

