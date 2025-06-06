How gas prices have changed in Bloomsburg in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 6.

Bloomsburg by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.19

--- Pennsylvania average: $3.23

- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)

- Year change: -$0.46 (-12.5%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.03 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.84

- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)

- Year change: -$0.19 (-4.7%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.48 (5/18/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Laredo, TX: $2.53

#2. Henderson, KY: $2.53

#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.59

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.98

#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.98

#3. Salinas, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.01

#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $5.04

#1. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.08