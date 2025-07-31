How much house $1 million buys you in Harrisburg

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Harrisburg. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
6269 Ryecroft Dr, Harrisburg
- Price: $925,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,006
- Price per square foot: $154
- See 6269 Ryecroft Dr, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
1012 Edorma Ct, Harrisburg
- Price: $923,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,105
- Price per square foot: $224
- See 1012 Edorma Ct, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
1715 Mountain View Rd, Harrisburg
- Price: $889,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,710
- Price per square foot: $132
- See 1715 Mountain View Rd, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
Lot 81 Jennifer Cir, Harrisburg
- Price: $874,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,215
- Price per square foot: $272
- See Lot 81 Jennifer Cir, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
1000 Edorma Ct, Harrisburg
- Price: $833,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,812
- Price per square foot: $218
- See 1000 Edorma Ct, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
5330 Wilshire Rd, Harrisburg
- Price: $819,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,689
- Price per square foot: $222
- See 5330 Wilshire Rd, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
Lot #57 Patton Rd, Harrisburg
- Price: $749,990
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,982
- Price per square foot: $378
- See Lot #57 Patton Rd, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
1002 Jack's Pl, Harrisburg
- Price: $744,285
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,844
- Price per square foot: $261
- See 1002 Jack's Pl, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
5123 Pamela Dr, Harrisburg
- Price: $719,800
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,071
- Price per square foot: $234
- See 5123 Pamela Dr, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
725 Hampton Ct, Harrisburg
- Price: $715,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,078
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 725 Hampton Ct, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
01 Edorma Ct, Harrisburg
- Price: $705,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,824
- Price per square foot: $184
- See 01 Edorma Ct, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
2452 Mercedes Ct, Harrisburg
- Price: $700,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,267
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 2452 Mercedes Ct, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
4487 Continental Dr, Harrisburg
- Price: $699,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,301
- Price per square foot: $212
- See 4487 Continental Dr, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
7061 Creek Crossing Dr, Harrisburg
- Price: $699,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,255
- Price per square foot: $133
- See 7061 Creek Crossing Dr, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
6447 Moline Ln, Harrisburg
- Price: $699,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,844
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 6447 Moline Ln, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
263 Mindy Dr, Harrisburg
- Price: $689,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,688
- Price per square foot: $256
- See 263 Mindy Dr, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
4488 Continental Dr, Harrisburg
- Price: $687,990
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,114
- Price per square foot: $220
- See 4488 Continental Dr, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
1010 Edorma Ct, Harrisburg
- Price: $679,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,588
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 1010 Edorma Ct, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
0 Mary's Way Unit ESSINGTON, Harrisburg
- Price: $675,560
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,896
- Price per square foot: $173
- See 0 Mary's Way Unit ESSINGTON, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
304 Kent Dr, Harrisburg
- Price: $664,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,971
- Price per square foot: $223
- See 304 Kent Dr, Harrisburg on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.