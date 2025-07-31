How much house $1 million buys you in Harrisburg

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Harrisburg. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

6269 Ryecroft Dr, Harrisburg

- Price: $925,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,006

- Price per square foot: $154

- See 6269 Ryecroft Dr, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

1012 Edorma Ct, Harrisburg

- Price: $923,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,105

- Price per square foot: $224

- See 1012 Edorma Ct, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

1715 Mountain View Rd, Harrisburg

- Price: $889,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,710

- Price per square foot: $132

- See 1715 Mountain View Rd, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

Lot 81 Jennifer Cir, Harrisburg

- Price: $874,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,215

- Price per square foot: $272

- See Lot 81 Jennifer Cir, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

1000 Edorma Ct, Harrisburg

- Price: $833,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,812

- Price per square foot: $218

- See 1000 Edorma Ct, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

5330 Wilshire Rd, Harrisburg

- Price: $819,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,689

- Price per square foot: $222

- See 5330 Wilshire Rd, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

Lot #57 Patton Rd, Harrisburg

- Price: $749,990

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,982

- Price per square foot: $378

- See Lot #57 Patton Rd, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

1002 Jack's Pl, Harrisburg

- Price: $744,285

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,844

- Price per square foot: $261

- See 1002 Jack's Pl, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

5123 Pamela Dr, Harrisburg

- Price: $719,800

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,071

- Price per square foot: $234

- See 5123 Pamela Dr, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

725 Hampton Ct, Harrisburg

- Price: $715,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,078

- Price per square foot: $232

- See 725 Hampton Ct, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

01 Edorma Ct, Harrisburg

- Price: $705,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,824

- Price per square foot: $184

- See 01 Edorma Ct, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

2452 Mercedes Ct, Harrisburg

- Price: $700,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,267

- Price per square foot: $164

- See 2452 Mercedes Ct, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

4487 Continental Dr, Harrisburg

- Price: $699,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,301

- Price per square foot: $212

- See 4487 Continental Dr, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

7061 Creek Crossing Dr, Harrisburg

- Price: $699,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,255

- Price per square foot: $133

- See 7061 Creek Crossing Dr, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

6447 Moline Ln, Harrisburg

- Price: $699,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,844

- Price per square foot: $245

- See 6447 Moline Ln, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

263 Mindy Dr, Harrisburg

- Price: $689,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,688

- Price per square foot: $256

- See 263 Mindy Dr, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

4488 Continental Dr, Harrisburg

- Price: $687,990

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,114

- Price per square foot: $220

- See 4488 Continental Dr, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

1010 Edorma Ct, Harrisburg

- Price: $679,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,588

- Price per square foot: $262

- See 1010 Edorma Ct, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

0 Mary's Way Unit ESSINGTON, Harrisburg

- Price: $675,560

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,896

- Price per square foot: $173

- See 0 Mary's Way Unit ESSINGTON, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

304 Kent Dr, Harrisburg

- Price: $664,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,971

- Price per square foot: $223

- See 304 Kent Dr, Harrisburg on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.