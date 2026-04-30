Local high school student finds school resource officer’s gun inside restroom

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A local mom is calling for action after her son found a gun inside a boy’s restroom at Washington High School.

Channel 11 has learned the weapon belonged to a school resource officer.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce got the reaction from the school district and that student’s mother. Their response to the situation on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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