Man accused of stealing over $40K from local community theatre while serving as treasurer

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A man is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a local community theatre while serving as its treasurer.

On Wednesday, the City of Washington Police Department announced charges against Andrew Mours, 35, of Washington, who served as the treasurer of the Washington Community Theatre.

An investigation was launched on March 13 after theatre representatives reported suspected financial discrepancies.

A city detective reviewed financial records and interviewed several witnesses, concluding that Mours had stolen $41,140.57 from the organization for his own personal use.

Police said Mours also admitted to stealing from the theatre.

Investigators said he hid his crimes by giving the board false financial information and altering records.

Mours turned himself in to Magistrate Kelly Stewart’s Office after a warrant for his arrest was issued. He has since been released on bond with his bail set at $30,000.

He faces three different felony theft charges and a felony charge of forgery.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Washington Community Theatre for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Channel 11’s Cara Sapida has learned that the theatre has cancelled its upcoming season.

We are also working to obtain court documents related to Mours’s arrest and will share more information as it is made available.

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