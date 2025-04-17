How much it costs to park at Philadelphia International Airport

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at Philadelphia International Airport. Parking options range from more convenient and expensive options on-site to cheaper parking lots that may require a taxi or shuttle.

On-site parking options at Philadelphia International Airport range in price from $15 to $48. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.

On-site parking lots at Philadelphia International Airport

#1. Economy Lot Parking: $15

#2. Garage (Upper Levels) Parking: $28

#3. Short-Term (Ground Level) Parking: $48

Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168

#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89

#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80

#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80

#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80

#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75

#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75

#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75

#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70

Off-site parking for Philadelphia International Airport

Off-site parking options by Philadelphia International Airport can be as close as 0.3 miles or as cheap as $4.50/day.

Nearest off-site parking lots

#1. MS Parking Philly PHL Airport (5 STAR SERVICE): 0.3 miles ($6.20/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Valet

#2. ARB Parking Philadelphia (CLOSEST TO PHL): 0.4 miles ($7.70/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Regal Philly Airport Parking: 0.6 miles ($6.70/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. Extended Stay America PHL Airport Parking: 1.0 miles ($4.50/day)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. Fairfield Inn by Marriott PHL Airport Parking: 1.1 miles ($4.99/day)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

Cheapest off-site parking lots

#1. Extended Stay America PHL Airport Parking: $4.50/day (1.0 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. PHL Park & Ride Airport Parking: $4.99/day (3.0 miles)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Valet

#2. Fairfield Inn by Marriott PHL Airport Parking: $4.99/day (1.1 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Extended Stay America PHL Airport: $4.99/day (1.9 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. Redcarpet Philadelphia (PHL) Airport Parking: $5.00/day (2.0 miles)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park