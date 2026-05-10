Inmate apprehended after escaping into Butler County during furlough, police say

A local inmate is back in custody after police say he escaped into Butler County on Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police were notified around 10:44 a.m. of an escaped convict at the Fairground Market in Prospect, according to a release.

The 911 caller said the inmate, identified as 33-year-old Dustin Miller, was out of the Mercer County Jail on a four-hour furlough to pick up items for an upcoming work release program.

However, Miller reportedly ran into a tree line while stopping at the Fairground Market, carrying a grocery bag of clothes.

Miller was due back at the Mercer County Jail at noon.

He is currently serving a one-to-three-year jail sentence for a fleeing or attempting to elude an officer conviction, PSP says.

A state police spokesperson confirms to Channel 11 that Miller has been apprehended and is in police custody. Details about his arrest were not immediately available.

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