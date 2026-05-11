Woman in custody after barricading herself inside Pittsburgh apartment with child inside

PITTSBURGH — A woman is in custody after barricading herself inside a Pittsburgh apartment with her child on Monday morning, prompting a SWAT response.

Public Safety officials said SWAT was called to the 100 block of Rhine Place shortly before 3 a.m. for a woman with an active warrant for domestic-related aggravated assault.

Police said the incident all began when they say Brandy Johnson threw a brick at an ex-boyfriend’s window, who also lives in the same complex. He suffered minor injuries.

Officers were called out following the assault, and that’s when police said Johnson barricaded herself inside her apartment with her 8-year-old son.

SWAT and police were on scene for hours trying to get Johnson to come out.

Officers eventually obtained a search warrant and were able to go inside to get her and her son out. The child was uninjured.

Johnson was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, and charges are pending for this incident.

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