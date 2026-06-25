11 Investigates: Dozens of deeds in Allegheny County recorded into the names of criminals

If you live in Allegheny County, you could be directly affected by a major scam.

11 Investigates learned dozens of deeds were fraudulently signed into the names of criminals, and most homeowners have no idea.

“Shock,” Attorney Greg Gerlach tells 11 Investigates. “Shock. The magnitude was nothing we’ve ever seen.”

Coming up on Channel 11 News at 6, how this scheme was uncovered and what you can do to make sure your home is protected.

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