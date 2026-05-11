11 Investigates: Exclusive jail cell shooting video

A suspect in police custody, shot in a jail cell, and survives.

11 Investigates has the shocking video of the struggle between police officers and a suspect that led to the shooting.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle obtained the body-worn camera video and has been going through it frame by frame.

He’s talked with the suspect’s brother, an attorney hired by the family to pursue a civil lawsuit and an independent use-of-force expert.

See the full story tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

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