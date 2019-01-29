KKK robe and hood auctioned in controversial sale

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Some residents in a Pennsylvania community are upset about an item sold at auction recently. It was a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood, which fetched $3,000.
According to the auction house, the items were sold on consignment.
The auctioneer's decision to sell the robe was met with objections from people in the community, including a local pastor. Still, the business stood by its decision.
Dawn Miller of the Beaver Springs Auction Center told WNEP, "My reasoning is it's a historical item. They're very valuable and they're very collectible. And it is strictly historical."
The auction house says the robe and hood were bought by an anonymous collector.
CNN/WNEP
