Local

1 injured in shooting in Beaver County

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Brighton Township Shooting
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting in Beaver County on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Fox Water Trail in Brighton Township shortly before 5 a.m.

Beaver County dispatchers confirm a person was shot and taken to a hospital from the scene. Their condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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