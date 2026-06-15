1 injured in shooting in Beaver County

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting in Beaver County on Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Fox Water Trail in Brighton Township shortly before 5 a.m.
Beaver County dispatchers confirm a person was shot and taken to a hospital from the scene. Their condition is currently unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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