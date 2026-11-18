COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead, and three others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Armstrong County on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Route 85 near Margaret Road in Cowanshannock Township

State police said that the crash happened when the driver of a Chevrolet Sonic was attempting to pass multiple vehicles on a turn. That vehicle then hit a Nissan Maxima head-on and sideswiped a Ford F-350 before going over an embankment.

The driver of the Sonic was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuesday night, Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers identified the victim as Liam E. Lavan, 19, of Home.

The driver of the Maxima was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the F-350 and his passenger had minor injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.

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