1 killed in Fayette County crash

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was killed in a crash in Fayette County Tuesday morning.

Fayette County 911 confirmed a person died in the crash at White Road and Sycamore Lane in Saltlick Township around 7:15 a.m.

Dispatch officials said no one else was hurt in the crash.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer showed a utility pole on the ground and downed wires.

