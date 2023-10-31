Local

1 killed in Fayette County crash

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Saltlick Township crash First responders on scene of a fatal crash in Fayette County.

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was killed in a crash in Fayette County Tuesday morning.

PHOTOS: Emergency crews respond to Fayette County crash

Fayette County 911 confirmed a person died in the crash at White Road and Sycamore Lane in Saltlick Township around 7:15 a.m.

Dispatch officials said no one else was hurt in the crash.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer showed a utility pole on the ground and downed wires.

