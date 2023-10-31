Hampton Middle School student hit by car on campus

A sixth-grade student at Hampton Middle School was hit by a vehicle this morning on campus.

It happened around 7:35 a.m. during school drop-off, according to a district spokesperson, while the student was attempting to cross the street from the upper Fridley Field to the middle school.

Members of the school’s crisis team reported to the scene immediately. The student was conscious and responsive, the spokesperson told Channel 11.

EMS took the student to a local hospital. Their current condition is not known.

“Our thoughts are with the student and their family during this time,” the spokesperson said.

