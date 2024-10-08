Local

1 person hurt in Shadyside crash

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — One person was hurt in a crash in Shadyside Tuesday morning.

Our crew at the scene saw a crash between a pickup truck and a car on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Shady Avenue.

The truck had damage on the passenger side, while the car had front end damage.

Allegheny County 911 said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

