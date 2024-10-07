Big Lots closing its location in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Big Lots is closing its location in North Versailles.

Late last week, the company added 46 stores to its growing list of closures, including the location along Lincoln Highway in North Versailles.

The Big Lots closures in Western Pennsylvania began with its Coraopolis location in August.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September.

Two weeks ago, Big Lots announced that three other nearby locations would close in Monroeville, Aliquippa and Greene County.

An exact closing date for the North Versailles location has not been set.

