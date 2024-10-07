Local

Big Lots closing its location in North Versailles

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
Big Lots store

Big Lots closing its location in North Versailles (JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Big Lots is closing its location in North Versailles.

Late last week, the company added 46 stores to its growing list of closures, including the location along Lincoln Highway in North Versailles.

The Big Lots closures in Western Pennsylvania began with its Coraopolis location in August.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September.

Two weeks ago, Big Lots announced that three other nearby locations would close in Monroeville, Aliquippa and Greene County.

An exact closing date for the North Versailles location has not been set.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Hurricane Milton: Storm upgraded to Category 4
  • Beaver County football player recovering, making progress after collapsing during game
  • Drunk man falls asleep on another man’s property in Derry Township, dances away, state police say
  • VIDEO: Beaver County football player recovering, making progress after collapsing during game
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read