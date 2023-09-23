100 people will get free Primanti Bros. for a year when new Ross Township location opens Wednesday

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Primanti Bros. is celebrating the opening of a new location by offering the opportunity to get free sandwiches for a year.

The new location opens Wednesday in Ross Township’s McIntyre Square. On the same day, 100 people will join the McIntyre Square 100 Club and get free sandwiches for a year.

To become a part of the club, all anyone has to do is be one of the first 100 people through the restaurant doors.

Primanti Bros. says a celebration tailgate will start at 6 a.m. Wednesday and the first 100 people will be let inside around 10:30 a.m. The restaurant opens to the public around lunchtime.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group