“It could have been avoided” Family of man killed during shootout with man on bond speaks out

PITTSBURGH — Earlier this month Channel 11 reported two shootings that happened in the same neighborhood. Today, we know that the shooter in both of those violent incidents was the same man arrested and then released.

“If he was in custody Jawan would still be alive,” said Chief Ikhana, the god-sister to one of the victims.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to hear why the family says he should have never gotten out of jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group