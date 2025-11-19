$100K in illegal products seized from Westmoreland County vape shop, DA says

More than $100,000 of illegal products were confiscated from a Westmoreland County vape shop on Wednesday.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office says several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on Youngwood Tobacco and Vape in Youngwood.

During that raid, the DA’s office says police seized Delta 8, Delta 10 and THC-A that are valued in excess of $100,000.

Prior to the raid, the DA’s office says detectives have made multiple undercover buys from the vape shop as part of a larger investigation targeting illegal products.

“We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our citizens here in Westmoreland County and we will continue to abide by the law. If our investigations uncover unlawful activities and illegal operations, we will act swiftly and appropriately,” DA Ziccarelli said.

The man working in the store at the time the search warrant was executed was wanted by ICE, and is now expected to be deported, the DA’s office says.

Now, around a dozen vape shops in Westmoreland County, accused of marketing and selling illegal substances, have been raided and had products seized.

The DA’s office says the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are anticipated.

