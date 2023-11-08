10th Street Bridge to temporarily close to make way for crane used in historic building preservation

PITTSBURGH — Morning and evening commuters heading to the South Side can expect detours.

The 10th Street Bridge will be closed to traffic to make room for a huge crane being used to help restore the Oliver Bath House.

“There’s a lot of work that has been done inside and out,” said Press Secretary Olga George.

Since the spring, workers have kept busy restoring the Oliver Bath House. The historical structure dates back to 1903.

But in this phase, workers will need to make room for a crane to continue the restoration project. That means commuters will not have access to the 10th Street Bridge between Bingham and Muriel and will have to detour.

“Follow the detour signs. Please don’t try and come down this way because it will be blocked off,” said George.

Coming off the bridge into the South Side, detour signs will direct drivers to Muriel, to 11th Street and to Carson Street.

“Safety first, and we didn’t want to make anyone completely surprised by what’s happening,’ said George.

Construction work and detours are expected to go on from Nov. 8-22. The restored bath house is set to reopen in the fall of 2024.

