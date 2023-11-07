Local

State police looking for missing teen in Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is looking for a missing teen in Allegheny County.

Troopers say Ashton Guta, 15, from East Pittsburgh, was last seen Tuesday. He was last known to be in East Pittsburgh and McKees Rocks.

Anyone who sees Ashton or has information about where he is should call 412-787-2000.

