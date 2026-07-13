11 Investigates Exclusive: Arson defendant released on no cash bail is a no-show for court

PITTSBURGH — A woman charged with arson missed a court hearing after being released without paying bond.

Last month, 11 Investigates first reported that a district justice released her on no cash bond, while another suspect facing the same charges was held on $100,000 bond by a different judge.

Today, she was a no-show for court.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle learned why sources inside the courthouse say they aren’t surprised. Tune in to his report on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

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