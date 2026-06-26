11 Investigates Exclusive: Spouses of Allegheny County workers could be removed from insurance plan

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County employees are just learning about a major change to their medical insurance.

11 Investigates learned that some Allegheny County employees will no longer be allowed to include their spouses on their county health insurance if those spouses’ employers offer insurance

Chief Investigator Rick Earle has the reaction from many county employees who are pushing back against what officials are calling a “cost-cutting move.” Tune in to his report on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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