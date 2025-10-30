12-year-old girl hit by vehicle in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — A 12-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Brighton Heights on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 2000 blocks of Brighton Road at 8 a.m.

Investigators said a girl was suffering from scrapes and soreness and was taken to a hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and fully cooperated, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

