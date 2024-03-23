13 years ago: EF2 tornado ripped through Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Severe weather carved a path through Hempfield Township 13 years ago Saturday.

Meteorologist Stephanie Allison took a look at that destructive and frightening day.

On March 23, 2011, an EF2 tornado ripped through Westmoreland County, leaving behind millions of dollars in damage.

The stats on the EF2 were impressive, winds up to 120 miles per hour and a 7-mile-long path of destruction.

Ninety homes were damaged and 30 of them were destroyed.

The twister touched down in Sewickley Township taking a path west along Route 136 hitting Hempfield High School just before 5 p.m.

It ripped the roof off the school and brought down the scoreboard at the stadium but the worst damage was in Fort Allen where homes were pulled off foundations.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

