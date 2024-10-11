Teen attacked 3 people in Port Vue, including 89-year-old veteran, police say

PORT VUE, Pa. — A local teen is accused of attacking an 89-year-old veteran. Police say the 15-year-old forced his way into the veteran’s home Wednesday night, violently assaulting him and stealing his wallet.

The Port Vue police chief said the teen terrorized the town that night, assaulting two other people. The veteran who was assaulted had to be hospitalized.

“We have a veteran who fought for his country and we have a juvenile who is out of control running amuck through this town, terrorizing this town, so it’s very upsetting not only to the victim but the whole community,” said Chief David Petruski.

Police say the teen first assaulted his mother, then the veteran, then punched a man in the head coming out of the American Legion, stealing his cell phone.

“Everyone is talking about how horrendous it is and they’re scared,” said Celeste Schneider, a local resident.

Schneider said community members have been on alert since the assaults. She wants to see an apology.

“He probably doesn’t know what a war veteran is. While he is in Shuman he should have to study it! And then go apologize to that man, he fought for him to be here,” said Schneider.

Police say the teen was on probation and his ankle monitor was beeping continuously throughout the night.

The teen was caught on multiple doorbell cameras knocking on doors after the assaults.

He was caught Thursday morning after reportedly calling 911 to report his own injuries that he allegedly sustained when falling down a hill.

