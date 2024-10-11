Pittsburgh-based ‘Six Figure Boys’ group charged with high-dollar store thefts, trafficking guns

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced charges Friday against seven members of “Six Figure Boys,” a Pittsburgh-based retail theft and firearms trafficking ring.

The charges come following a collaborative investigation between the Attorney General’s Office, local police departments and a presentation from the 51st Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.

Among those charged is Osman Muya, a Pittsburgh pawn shop owner. He was commonly referred to as “boss” by other group members, according to Henry.

The AG’s office said investigators tracked digital communications, used surveillance and undercover operations, and other tactics to reveal that Muya, 46, was allegedly buying and re-selling stolen items from the heists.

Communications showed that group members targeted high-ticket items and did heists at stores that did not actively pursue shoplifters and where security was light, according to Henry.

During the investigation, police recovered at least eight guns, more than $120,000 cash from Muya, as well as stolen items in new packaging, including Apple iPhones, other electronics and lawnmowers.

“Stopping this elaborate illegal trafficking network was the product of great law enforcement collaboration steered by our Organized Crime Section,” Henry said. “We also commend the grand jurors who, for many months, listened to testimony about how these group members were at the top of the chain, planning and executing theft jobs, then moving the stolen products to fences.”

Muya is charged with felony counts of corrupt organizations, organized retail theft, conspiracy and related offenses.

Others accused in the alleged crime ring include Rami Hamdan-Toto, Alhassane Barry, Viane Hakizimam, Trey Da’Quan Carlock Bell, Mukamba Adelin and Rimon Toto. Each of them is charged with conspiracy and other offenses.

Hamdan-Toto, 23, was allegedly at the top of the network and gave directives to other members. In addition to corrupt organizations and theft-related crimes, he is charged with the illegal transfer of firearms.

Barry, 25, is also charged with illegal transfer of firearms.

Muya, Hamdan-Toto and Barry were arraigned on Friday. A judge denied bail to all three of them after deeming them a “threat to the community.”

Bell and Hakizimam are not in custody.

The AG’s office said group members were based in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group