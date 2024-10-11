Minkah Fitzpatrick becomes dad with birth of son Uzai

PITTSBURGH — Minkah Fitzpatrick is officially a dad.

Allegheny Health Network announced the Pittsburgh Steelers safety and his partner, Maya Stokes, welcomed Uzai Fitzpatrick into the world on Oct. 7 at 5:44 p.m.

Dr. Ronald Cypher, OB/GYN at Allegheny Health Network and the preferred OB/GYN provider for the Pittsburgh Steelers, delivered their son at Allegheny Health Network’s labor & delivery unit at Wexford hospital. He weighed 6 lbs. 8 oz.

Since its doors opened in 2021, AHN Wexford has welcomed more than 4,000 babies into the world.

