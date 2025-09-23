19-year-old wanted for shooting, killing his dad inside East Pittsburgh home, police say

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A teenager is wanted for the shooting death of his dad in East Pittsburgh earlier this month.

Tayron Reid, 19, has been charged with criminal homicide.

On Sept. 16, around 10:35 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Ridge Avenue for reports of shots fired inside a home.

When first responders arrived, they found Ta’Ron Reid, 45, shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County Police said that through witness interviews, detectives determined that Tayron Reid, Ta’Ron Reid’s son, was responsible for the shooting.

Police said Tayron Reid’s last known address is in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and potentially armed and dangerous. If seen, police said not to approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information on Tayron Reid’s whereabouts is urged to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

