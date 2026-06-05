Vehicle fire in Allegheny Tunnel causes closure in both directions on PA Turnpike

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire in the Allegheny Tunnel has caused a road closure in both directions on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said the road is closed in both directions between Exit 161 (Breezewood) and Exit 75 (New Stanton).

It is unclear if there are injuries at this time, but medics have been called to the scene.

Drivers are asked to take the following detour:

Westbound Traffic

US 30 West

I-99 North

US 22 West

PA Turnpike 66 South

Re-enter at New Stanton Interchange #75

Eastbound Traffic

US 119 South

US 40 East

I-68 East (Cumberland, Maryland)

I-70 West

Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange #161

Drivers could be seen walking outside of their vehicles.

Channel 11 will share more updates as they are made available.

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