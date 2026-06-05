3 injured in crash on Bigelow Boulevard in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a crash in Pittsburgh’s Polish Hill neighborhood late Thursday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bigelow Boulevard and Herron Avenue.

Pittsburgh Police said that one of the vehicles was attempting to make a left turn against the signal and was struck head-on by an oncoming vehicle.

A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two women were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Collision Investigation Unit responded and is working to determine the cause of the crash.

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