$1M Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Someone’s a winner! A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Allegheny County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the scratch-off ticket was sold at the GetGo at 436 Lincoln Highway East in East McKeesport.

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year after the game’s end-sale date posted on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website.

