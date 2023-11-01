Car dealership, sub shop robbed within minutes of each other in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after two armed robberies within minutes of each other in the Bloomfield area Tuesday evening.

According to police, the first robbery happened at the Mercedes-Benz of Pittsburgh dealership along Baum Boulevard.

Police said a man forced staff into the back of the dealership at gunpoint before taking five sets of car keys and stealing a vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was found in Wilkinsburg.

The second robbery happened just minutes later at the Penn Station East Coast Subs along Centre Avenue. A man threatened staff with a gun, and police said he got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

It’s not clear at this time if the robberies are connected.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group