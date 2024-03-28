2 Eurasian eagle-owls born at the National Aviary

PITTSBURGH — A second Eurasian eagle-owl, one of the largest owl species in the world, has hatched at the National Aviary.

Arriving March 21, just a few days after its sibling, the chick weighed 50.77 grams and now lives in the Aviary’s Avian Care Center window in The Charity Randall Foundation Eagle Hall.

The first eagle-owl hatched on March 18, weighing 55 grams — about the size of a small lime — when it hatched. By eight weeks, the chick will be considered fully grown, weighing as much as nine pounds and having a wingspan reaching up to six-and-a-half feet.

Male and female eagle-owls can’t be visually distinguished, so a DNA feather test will be performed to determine the chick’s sex.

The owlet’s parents, X — named after X the Owl from Mister Rogers Neighborhood — and Dumbledore, have hatched 10 chicks previously.

“Each hatching is unique, and every chick has its own needs, especially during chick hood, which can be a very delicate time. Our goal is always to provide the optimal conditions for every bird to thrive at the National Aviary, and this adorable chick is doing extremely well in our Avian Care Center, which is visible to guests,” said Director of Animal Programs and Experiences for the National Aviary Cathy Schlott. “Guests will be able to watch this chick grow and develop and learn about the incredible adaptations of Eurasian Eagle-Owls and the importance of protecting raptors and their habitats.”

