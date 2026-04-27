‘She went out saving somebody else’: Woman killed in Armstrong County shooting tried stopping fight

PARKS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A family is heartbroken after losing their sister Jessica in a shooting at Niki’s Quick Six in Armstrong County.

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Police say Jessica Hilliard, 34, was shot and killed while trying to stop a fight early Sunday morning. She leaves behind three young kids.

“I just keep thinking about how our three went to two, and it breaks my heart. My heart is broken,” Jessica’s older sister Amanda Evachek said.

“She was a great mother and a very great friend. My best friend,” her younger sister Hailey Frawley said.

On surveillance video, police say they saw a large group of people fighting in the parking lot of Niki’s Quick Six, in Vandergrift, around 2 a.m. Sunday. Several bystanders, including Hilliard, stepped in to try to break up the fight. That’s when police say David Dunmire fired seven gunshots into the crowd, injuring three people and killing Hillard.

“She was always just so caring. And the fact that she went out saving somebody else…” Evachek said before getting emotional.

Rebecca Boston was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two men, Hector Saballos and Dominik Dellach, both showed up at the hospital in stable condition.

Hilliard’s sisters said they are not surprised she tried to help.

“She just always made people laugh, honestly. She was chaotic…and I hate referring to her in the past tense,” Evachek said.

Jessica’s sisters said she was loud and beautiful. They will now focus on taking care of her three children. They said their family is going through an unimaginable loss, and their sister added so much fun to their lives.

“We just want to take care of her kids and make sure they live beautifully,” Evachek said.

Dunmire is charged with assault and criminal homicide and is in the Armstrong County Jail.

Click here for a fundraiser created to support Jessica’s three children.

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