Residents raised safety concerns about parking garage weeks before it collapsed

Neighbors at Bracken House apartments on Pittsburgh’s North Shore tried to raise concerns about the safety of the parking garage a month before it collapsed on top of cars.

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The garage partially collapsed on Thursday, the first night of the NFL Draft. Cars were destroyed, but fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Neighbors say they’re left in limbo since many of their cars are still trapped inside with no timeline for when they’ll get them back.

“Pretty much since then, it’s like being trapped inside,” resident Cody Rougeux tells Channel 11.

“I also have a friend from out of town, from Kansas City, who came into town for the Draft,” James Gillespie tells Channel 11. “Her car is also stuck in the garage.”

While structural engineers and construction crews were back on scene Monday assessing the damage, we’re learning that neighbors contacted the City’s 311 Response System on March 20, just weeks before the collapse.

In a letter shared with Channel 11, the City’s 311 Response System said, “photos available showing corrosion at structural connections, failed stair support ...”

However, the city closed the case the day before the collapse, writing:

“I have contacted property management multiple times requesting confirmation that the structure has been inspected for safety and have not received a response.”

The letter goes on to say the inspector needs permission to be on private property. There is no follow-up investigation date listed.

“Wow, then I guess they could have taken a look at it then and maybe caused this not to happen,” Rougeux added. “There are 285 apartments, or something like that. It could have took someone’s life, but thankfully it didn’t.”

While cars are still trapped, property management is giving residents waivers for Uber and shuttling them between their apartments and Nova Place during business hours, where they can park for free.

Property management says it expects an update by the end of the day Monday.

We reached out to the City of Pittsburgh. They tell Channel 11 that “city inspectors are not allowed to go on or into private property without the property owner’s consent.”

The City added that inspectors are limited to what they can see from the public street if they’re not granted access. The inspector also left their phone number with the 311 submitter to try to arrange access for the inspector.

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