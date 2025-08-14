2 local schools delay start to school year

EDGEWOOD, Pa. — Parents of Edgewood Elementary School, in Woodland Hills, were told overnight that their students’ start to the school year would be delayed due to ongoing construction.

The Woodland Hills School District released a statement on Facebook saying, “This decision will minimize the disruption to the school experience for both students and staff and will ensure their safety throughout the school day.”

Now, instead of starting on Thursday, Aug. 21, with the rest of the district, students at Edgewood Elementary will start on Tuesday, September 2nd. The renovation work began during last summer vacation and was to be completed before the 2025-2026 school year.

In Shaler Township, the Pre-K Counts program at Burchfield Elementary will also have a delayed start.

According to the program coordinators, Private Industry Council, “Due to the state budget impasse, we will need to delay the start of school. At this time, we do not have a start date; however, we will communicate to all as soon as we know.”

The PA Pre-K Counts is not affiliated with the Shaler School District. The program offers Pre-Kindergarten education to children ages 3-5 and is funded through Federal, State, and local grants.

At Edgewood Elementary, the delay to the school year will also set back kindergarten orientation to Aug. 28 and the school’s open house to Oct. 30.

