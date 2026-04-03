Pirates hang on to beat Orioles in home opener; Konnor Griffin provides the spark

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Konnor Griffin had a big impact in his MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 5-4 home opener win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday evening.

Bottom 2nd, 4-0 PIT: Konnor Griffin sparked a four-run inning with an RBI double off Orioles starter Kyle Bradish (0-2). Griffin scored on a base hit to right field from Jared Triolo and the Pirates (4-3) tacked on two more runs — one on a Henry Davis double to left and another on an Oneil Cruz single.

Top 5th, 4-2 PIT: The Orioles (3-4) finally got to Mitch Keller (1-0) in the fifth. Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman each recorded RBI doubles to cut the Pirates’ lead in half.

Bottom 5th, 5-2 PIT: Ryan O’Hearn got one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning with a sacrifice fly off Dietrich Enns.

Top 7th, 5-3 PIT: Taylor Ward doubled home Blaze Alexander off Yohan Ramírez to bring Baltimore pack within a pair.

Top 9th, 5-4 PIT: Gunnar Henderson hit a solo home run off Gregory Soto with two outs in the ninth inning.

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