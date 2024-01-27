2 men injured after motorcycle, sedan crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Two men are in a hospital after a vehicle and motorcycle crash in North Versailles.

Allegheny County Police say emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Lincoln Highway at around 2:49 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling east on Lincoln Highway when it collided with a sedan turning left off Highwood Street.

Police say two men were on the motorcycle. They were both taken to hospitals. The motorcycle’s driver is currently listed in stable condition and the passenger is in stable condition.

The people in the sedan were not hurt but the vehicle was unable to drive from the scene and had to be towed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line by calling 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group