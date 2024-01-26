Substitute teacher at Seton LaSalle arrested, accused of inappropriate contact with a student

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A substitute teacher at Seton LaSalle Catholic High School has been arrested following a ChildLine tip earlier this week.

Damon Michael Gall, 24, of Canonsburg, is charged with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

The Mount Lebanon Police Department said that they received a ChildLine report on Wednesday from a mandated reporter who said an individual employed at the time as a substitute teacher at Seton LaSalle had unwanted and inappropriate contact with a student.

Mount Lebanon detectives worked with school officials and law enforcement partners to investigate the complaint.

Police said during the investigation, they compiled enough evidence to charge Gall.

Authorities said Gall previously worked in the Ringgold School District in Washington County. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office was notified.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Mt. Lebanon Police Department at 412-343-4095.

