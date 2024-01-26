PNC closing 3 branches within Pittsburgh and adding a new one

PITTSBURGH — The number of branches Pittsburgh’s biggest bank is closing this year just increased to 33 and marks the first cuts so far within its headquarters city.

But there’s a twist akin to what PNC did in Pittsburgh’s South Hills in early 2023. It will shutter three but add a new branch.

PNC confirmed on Wednesday that three locations — 5932 Centre Ave., 178 Bakery Square Blvd. and 4761 Liberty Ave. — will close on April 19. The receiving branch for all three will be located at 161 S. St. Clair St. where PNC is investing in a new state-of-the-art office. It will be the fifth such new branch PNC has constructed here since 2020.

