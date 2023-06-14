Local

2 Pennsylvanians charged in alleged network of buying, selling human remains stolen from Harvard

Harvard Medical School (DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Six people are charged with trafficking stolen human remains from Harvard University, and two of the suspects are from Pennsylvania.

According to the US Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, this was part of a nationwide network of buying and selling human remains.

Joshua Taylor, of West Lawn, and Jeremy Pauley, of Bloomsburg, are the Pennsylvanians facing charges.

Court documents allege that Taylor bought remains that had been stolen from Harvard Medical School. He then allegedly sold them to Pauley and others.

Pauley is also accused of buying remains from a crematorium.

The six suspects could face up to 15 years in prison.

