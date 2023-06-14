Woman dead, 2 other people hospitalized after shooting in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — A woman is dead and two other people are in the hospital after a shooting in Oakland on Tuesday night, Pittsburgh police say.

According to Allegheny County 911 dispatchers, the call for the shooting in the 2500 block of Allequippa Street came in at 9:27 p.m.

Police said two women and one man were shot. One of the women was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other is in stable condition at last check.

The man who was shot is in critical condition. He drove himself to a hospital.

